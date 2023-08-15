Accueil / Le Blog de la rédaction / Advocate for the persecuted

Advocate for the persecuted

Prayer of Huguenot refugees, Amsterdam 1687

Translation Tony Dickinson

Lord God,
It is you who rescued the apostle Peter from the prison where he was kept,
who broke the fetters that bound him and who set me free.
You have a thousand ways in your hands
To bring deliverance to your children.
See all those who suffer for you,
and use the strength of your invincible arm on their behalf.
Hear the cries of those who are mistreated for their faith
Those who recognise in your beloved son their Lord,
Their intercessor and their advocate.

Lord Jesus,
Your Father sent you to evangelise the poor,
To heal the broken-hearted,
To proclaim deliverance to the captives.
Say to those who are bound in chains: Come out,
And to those in darkness: stand up,
I am at your side.

Holy Spirit,
To me your servant and to all your Church in freedom,
Give us a spirit of resistance and perseverance
To be your witnesses,
Grant that we may not slacken in prayer and action
For all those who are persecuted and imprisoned,
Forbidden to speak or to have freedom of conscience and worship.

Dear Lord,
In the fight for freedom, justice and truth,
In all circumstances,
May hatred and violence not prevail over your love and peace.

