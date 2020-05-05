Peter and John. The First Morning

by Albéric de Palmaert
translation Loise Thunin
Cleanse our eyes, Lord,
Of the veil of certainties
That enclose our hearts, a veil harder than the rock
That kept watch over the tomb
Where your friends placed you,
But give us no tranquility.
On the contrary, place in us
The worry that we might lose you.
Make us impatient
To be near you,
Even if we have difficulty believing
That you live,
Even though the the rock is naked
And the tomb empty.
Place in us new paths
Which lead to the ends of the world,
For in you alone are the words of life eternal.
