Peter and John. The First Morning

by Albéric de Palmaert

translation Loise Thunin

Cleanse our eyes, Lord,

Of the veil of certainties

That enclose our hearts, a veil harder than the rock

That kept watch over the tomb

Where your friends placed you,

But give us no tranquility.

On the contrary, place in us

The worry that we might lose you.

Make us impatient

To be near you,

Even if we have difficulty believing

That you live,

Even though the the rock is naked

And the tomb empty.

Place in us new paths

Which lead to the ends of the world,

For in you alone are the words of life eternal.

