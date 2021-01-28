By Michel Bouttier

Translation Louise Thunin

Grant me, Lord , today, new skies and a new Earth.

Grant me the marveling of a child who opens his eyes on this world for the first time,

The joy of the child who discovers your splendor in each thing,

In each being she meets, a reflection of your glory.

Grant me the joy of one whose steps are new.

Grant me the happiness of one whose life is new each day

And innocent and hopeful

Each day forgiven.

Let me recognize Christ in all things,

Trees and fields,

Animals and people,

Let me be grateful, Oh my God !

