JOY

Auteur : Gilles cté English, Traductions 28 janvier 2021 0 28 Vues

By Michel Bouttier
Translation Louise Thunin
Grant me, Lord , today, new skies and a new Earth.
Grant me the marveling of a child who opens his eyes on this world for the first time,
The joy of the child who discovers your splendor in each thing,
In each being she meets, a reflection of your glory.
Grant me the joy of one whose steps are new.
Grant me the happiness of one whose life is new each day
And innocent and hopeful
Each day forgiven.

Let me recognize Christ in all things,
Trees and fields,
Animals and people,
Let me be grateful, Oh my God !

