I believe in God without being able to define him,
I believe in God without being able to define him,
He is the transcendence that gives another dimension to my life.
I don’t know his name, I have no image of him,
But he is always there in my life,
Like a light that illuminates my path,
A partner in the solitude of my days.
I believe that if my faith wavers, he believes in me without despairing
and that is my hope.

I believe in Jesus and I believe that he is Christ.
God revealed himself to him and took him as his son;
He believed in God’s love and loved his neighbour unconditionally.
He was faithful to the end, loyal to the point of death,
His example leads me.
For me, Jesus is a teacher of wisdom.
His resurrection takes place every time we walk in his footsteps.

I believe in the Holy Spirit,
And I feel his action between human beings
who want to bring about the kingdom of God.
He brings us together in fellowship,
He reproves me when I go astray
And he enlightens the darkness of my life.
I trust in his breath, it has saved me so many times.

I believe in human beings, when they transform the world
to make it fairer, more beautiful and habitable for all.
I believe that we do what we can,
Even if it’s not enough.
And I dare to believe that faith, hope and love
preside over the action of many on this earth.
I believe that I need to resurrect every day of my life.

Béatrice Cléro-Mazire

