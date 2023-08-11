I believe in God without being able to define him,

I believe in God without being able to define him,

He is the transcendence that gives another dimension to my life.

I don’t know his name, I have no image of him,

But he is always there in my life,

Like a light that illuminates my path,

A partner in the solitude of my days.

I believe that if my faith wavers, he believes in me without despairing

and that is my hope.

I believe in Jesus and I believe that he is Christ.

God revealed himself to him and took him as his son;

He believed in God’s love and loved his neighbour unconditionally.

He was faithful to the end, loyal to the point of death,

His example leads me.

For me, Jesus is a teacher of wisdom.

His resurrection takes place every time we walk in his footsteps.

I believe in the Holy Spirit,

And I feel his action between human beings

who want to bring about the kingdom of God.

He brings us together in fellowship,

He reproves me when I go astray

And he enlightens the darkness of my life.

I trust in his breath, it has saved me so many times.

I believe in human beings, when they transform the world

to make it fairer, more beautiful and habitable for all.

I believe that we do what we can,

Even if it’s not enough.

And I dare to believe that faith, hope and love

preside over the action of many on this earth.

I believe that I need to resurrect every day of my life.

Béatrice Cléro-Mazire

Don

Pour faire un don, suivez ce lien