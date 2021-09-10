Jacques Juillard
Translation Louise Thunin
Lord,
Sometimes I feel lost and nothing means anything.
But you are the shepherd who leads me on the path of life.
Sometimes I feel alone and misunderstood.
But you are the shepherd who accompanies me, even in my deserts.
Sometimes I feel unloved
But you are the shepherd who loves his herd unto death, and beyond.
Sometimes I feel surrounded by violence,
But you are the shepherd who undergoes violence in order to lead me along the path of peace.
Sometimes I feel threatened by death.
But you are the shepherd who walks through death
To give me life.
