Jacques Juillard

Translation Louise Thunin

Lord,

Sometimes I feel lost and nothing means anything.

But you are the shepherd who leads me on the path of life.

Sometimes I feel alone and misunderstood.

But you are the shepherd who accompanies me, even in my deserts.

Sometimes I feel unloved

But you are the shepherd who loves his herd unto death, and beyond.

Sometimes I feel surrounded by violence,

But you are the shepherd who undergoes violence in order to lead me along the path of peace.

Sometimes I feel threatened by death.

But you are the shepherd who walks through death

To give me life.

