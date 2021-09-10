Accueil / Traductions / English / You are the Shepherd

Jacques Juillard

Translation Louise Thunin

Lord,
Sometimes I feel lost and nothing means anything.
But you are the shepherd who leads me on the path of life.
Sometimes I feel alone and misunderstood.
But you are the shepherd who accompanies me, even in my deserts.

Sometimes I feel unloved
But you are the shepherd who loves his herd unto death, and beyond.
Sometimes I feel surrounded by violence,
But you are the shepherd who undergoes violence in order to lead me along the path of peace.

Sometimes I feel threatened by death.
But you are the shepherd who walks through death
To give me life.

