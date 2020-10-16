Translation Canon Tony Dickinson

Look, Lord!

We have set up our camp

halfway along the road of life.

fear of the unknown, fatigue and doubt

keep us in this place.

The joy of beginnings crumbles away on the journey,

and the courage to take new steps fails us.

Give us the grace to hope irrevocably

and to accompany you as far as the desert leads

and love drags.

Listen, Lord!

The voice of the false prophets echoes in our ears,

and the song of the sirens in all the places where you are not.

The witnesses to love and truth struggle to whisper.

The world turns its back on the gospel.

Speak to us again today the Word which gives life.

Pierre Couprie

